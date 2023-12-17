13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Man finds WWII mortar round along river in Findlay

The bomb squad determined the 16-pound round had already been fired and was broken.
The bomb squad determined the 16-pound round had already been fired and was broken.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man in Findlay found a World War II mortar round when he was walking along the Blanchard River on Sunday, police said.

The man called 911 around 11:30 a.m. and said he thought he found a claymore, according to police.

Investigators responded to the area of River Street and Library Street and determined it was actually a 16-pound mortar round.

The Allen County Bomb Squad went to Findlay to take the item away and have it destroyed. Officials determined the 16-pound round had already been fired and was broken.

Nobody was hurt, police said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Text that says 'School threats' on a background with police lights
Threats targeting schools across Ohio deemed non-credible, districts say
Fatal crash
Bond set for woman charged in Fremont Pike crash that killed two
The program was developed to improve access to affordable housing across the state.
$150 million Ohio program aims to improve access to affordable housing
Some lawmakers were pushing to make changes to the law but they are going home for the year...
No changes made to Ohio's marijuana law
Car crash on Anthony Wayne Trail near Toledo Zoo
One killed in crash on Anthony Wayne Trail near Toledo Zoo

Latest News

Rain showers to snow showers - we are watching the transition Monday afternoon.
12/17: Erin's Sunday Forecast
12/16: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast
12/16: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
Temple Israel Canton
Probation ordered for boy, 13, after plea in alleged plan for mass shooting at Ohio synagogue
The fourth annual Christmas Cruz in memory of fallen Toledo Police officer Anthony Dia is...
4th annual Christmas Cruz to honor fallen TPD officer set for Saturday