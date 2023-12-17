Man finds WWII mortar round along river in Findlay

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man in Findlay found a World War II mortar round when he was walking along the Blanchard River on Sunday, police said.

The man called 911 around 11:30 a.m. and said he thought he found a claymore, according to police.

Investigators responded to the area of River Street and Library Street and determined it was actually a 16-pound mortar round.

The Allen County Bomb Squad went to Findlay to take the item away and have it destroyed. Officials determined the 16-pound round had already been fired and was broken.

Nobody was hurt, police said.

