13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Police: 41-year-old business owner fatally struck after getting out of car at accident scene

Officials said the woman, identified as Cassandra Fear, was pronounced dead at the scene. (SOURCE: WOIO)
By Noelle Haynes, Michelle Nicks , Julia Bingel and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A 41-year-old woman in Ohio died Saturday evening after she was hit by a car at the scene of an accident.

The Cleveland Police Department said the woman was driving when she hit a parked car on W. 130th Street around 9 p.m. in Cleveland’s Jefferson neighborhood.

After that accident, the woman stepped outside her vehicle when she was hit by another car.

Officials said the woman, identified as Cassandra Fear, was pronounced dead at the scene.

WOIO reports Fear owned Fear’s Confections and was interviewed in April 2020 for a story about candy stores preparing for Easter during a pandemic.

Fear’s Confections closed in March after 13 years in business.

Police said the deadly accident remains under investigation and there are no arrests at this time.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Text that says 'School threats' on a background with police lights
Threats targeting schools across Ohio deemed non-credible, districts say
Fatal crash
Bond set for woman charged in Fremont Pike crash that killed two
The program was developed to improve access to affordable housing across the state.
$150 million Ohio program aims to improve access to affordable housing
Some lawmakers were pushing to make changes to the law but they are going home for the year...
No changes made to Ohio's marijuana law
Car crash on Anthony Wayne Trail near Toledo Zoo
One killed in crash on Anthony Wayne Trail near Toledo Zoo

Latest News

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israel faces new calls for truce after killing of hostages raises alarm about its conduct in Gaza
The bomb squad determined the 16-pound round had already been fired and was broken.
Man finds WWII mortar round along river in Findlay
Una escena de la película "Wonka". Foto cortesía de Warner Bros. (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Wonka’ waltzes to $39 million opening, propelled by Chalamet’s starring role
"Wonka" tops the box office in its debut weekend. (Universal Pictures, Toho International,...
Box office: Willy "Wonka" wins the weekend at theaters
FILE - This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is an...
North Korea fires a ballistic missile into the sea as South Korea and US step up deterrence plans