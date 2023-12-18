12/17: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: A few brief showers and mild with lows in the upper 30s. MONDAY: Much colder with temps dropping through the 30s during the day, plus NW winds gusting up to 40 mph. Occasional snow showers and squalls with bursts of heavy snow could rapidly reduce visibility. A dusting of snow is likely during the afternoon, and slick spots are possible. Higher snowfall totals of 1/2″ to 1″ are possible NW and SE of Toledo. Closer to 2″ is possible near Norwalk. MONDAY NIGHT: Any untreated, wet surfaces will freeze Monday evening as temps drop below freezing, then it’ll get frigid with lows in the mid-20s and wind chills in the teens. TUESDAY: Sunny and calmer but still chilly with highs in the mid-30s. EXTENDED: Mostly sunny Wednesday with highs in the low 40s. Partly sunny Thursday with highs in the mid-40s. Some light rain is possible later Friday into Saturday with highs in the mid-40s both days. Christmas Eve is looking mostly cloudy with highs near 50. Christmas Day will be mild with highs in the low 50s and some rain possible.

