12/18: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Falling temps, gusty winds, brief bursts of snow today; mild holiday lead-up
Falling temps, gusty winds and brief bursts of snow through the day, then it's a warmer lead-up to Christmas next week. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Temperatures have been dropping through the day as winds pick up to nearly 40mph this afternoon, and the potential is still there for brief bursts of snow diving in from the northwest. Ground temps should keep accumulation very light in most spots (less than 1/2″ on grass), as air temps likely won’t reach the freezing mark until the late afternoon -- though southwestern counties could see slightly higher totals up to 1″. Visibility will be temporarily reduced in heavier bursts, and Tuesday AM lows in the mid-20s may lead to a few slick spots where the wind hasn’t wicked away the moisture yet. It’s a gradually mild lead-up to Christmas otherwise: low-40s for the first day of winter Thursday, light showers Saturday, and the mid-50s by Christmas Day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

