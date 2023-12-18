13abc Marketplace
12/18/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

12/18/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Snow showers ending, cold and breezy, lows in the mid 20s with wind chills in the teens. TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, chilly, highs in the mid 30s, wind chills in the 20s. WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, slightly warmer, highs in the lower 40s. THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, lower 40s. FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of a few evening showers, highs again in the lower 40s. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain showers, highs in the mid 40s. SUNDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE): Partly cloudy and very mild, highs in the upper 40s. MONDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Mostly cloudy, chance of a few showers, very mild, highs near 50 degrees.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

