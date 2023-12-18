A birthday tradition to help those in need, 12-year-old collects food for BG pantry

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Most 12-year-olds on their birthday look forward to the cake, ice cream and presents.

Not Jack Smith.

The Bowling Green Middle School student is carrying on a tradition he started nine years ago, collecting food for the less fortunate, leading up to, during, and after his birthday on Monday, Dec. 18.

“This year I’m just trying to double it again by getting a thousand, and hopefully I’m able to get it,” Smith said.

That’s a thousand food items that Smith is trying to collect, with the help of his mother, Ellen. This is the ninth year that Jack Smith has been collecting food for the Brown Bag Food Pantry on his birthday.

“And has a huge heart and has always been very tender-hearted. And just really aware of others and other’s needs,” Smith’s mother, Ellen said.

The sixth grader, who plays travel hockey and enjoys playing Pokémon, is helping people like Ken Nagy who receives enough food for a week at the pantry.

“In time of need, you know, I need it, and everyone needs it,” Nagy said. “It’s amazing, it’s wonderful that someone his age is so mature and willing to help everyone.”

Peg Holland, a board member with the pantry, said they serve around 90 families weekly. Holland added that Smith’s donation each year is a blessing.

“Every year his distribution just keeps growing year after year after year and I know that he has a goal of one thousand items this year, so it’ll be fantastic,” Holland added.

The food drive continues through Dec. 23. Items can be dropped off at Ground for Thought coffee shop, located along Main Street in downtown Bowling Green.

“I always want to do more every year, and I’m excited and looking forward to it,” Jack Smith said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.