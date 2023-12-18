Davis-Besse Public Utilities $54M devaluation to cost taxpayers

CARROLL TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - If you live in the Benton-Carroll-Salem School District, your taxes are about to go up. Not only that, the district is set to get less money because of a drop in the Public Utilities Value for the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Plant.

“It’s very unfortunate. It’s very unfortunate,” said Jennifer Widmer, Ottawa County Auditor.

Widmer said when the state decreased the Public Utilities Value of Davis-Besse, those at the county level did not get a heads up. So, she started asking questions and got no definitive answers as to why.

“I did a public records request and I also asked for clarification and verification just to make sure that this number was correct because it was such a drop and we didn’t have any notice, and their response was, ‘It is correct,” said Widmer.

The result is Davis-Besse’s Public Utility Value dropped from $68M down to $14M for 2024. It’s a loss of $54M. In terms of tax revenue, it will cost Carroll Township about $300,000.

“I mean, we’re going to adapt. We’re going to feel it, but we’re going to have to adapt. I mean, $300 grand to the township is what I got from the auditor’s office, so, and it’s hitting every facet. It’s hitting roads and bridge. It’s hitting police, and it’s hitting general fund,” said Jordan Moore, Chair of the Carroll Twp. Board of Trustees.

The Oak Harbor Library will also lose an estimated $54,000 in funding, and the Benton-Carroll-Salem School District will lose $1.8M. It would have been more, but Widmer explained two emergency levies are for a set dollar amount. They will increase a total of 0.8 mils. It will result in the owner of a $100,000 home automatically paying $28 more next year.

“And on top of that, you worry about jobs. What does that mean for the future of Davis-Besse? They’re one of our largest employers in the county. So, it is a concerning drop in value for all of us elected officials. It causes us to take a second look,” added Widmer, who is asking questions that, so far, remain unanswered. “I think that’s what we seek to know is to have a little bit of understanding as to what happened. What caused $54M of value to just go away in one year?”

