Firefighter injured in housefire on Parkdale Ave.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A fire on the 1900 block of Parkdale Ave. did heavy damage to the home and injured a member of the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department Monday morning.

The battalion chief on the scene aid the blaze began a little after four a.m. at a home where residents were in the process of moving in.

No one was inside at the time.

The injured firefighter hurt his ankle tripping over a hose while exiting the house.

