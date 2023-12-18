Hooping to spread holiday cheer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The charity basketball game Dunkin’ 4 Donations is in it’s 14th year of spreading positivity during the holiday season, raising money for children in need.

“Fourteen years is a long time. I’ve seen kids grow up in this game and they’re still doing positive things,” said David Ross, one of the co-founders of Dunkin’ 4 Donations.

All proceeds go to buying presents to local children for Christmas.

“Coming together to have fun and give back to the community, help people who won’t have a Christmas, it don’t get no better than that to me,” Ross said.

He said the event also spreads positivity to children in the moment. Kids took to the court at Bowsher High School before the game started, having fun, shooting hoops, and showcasing their performing talent. Four dance teams had a chance to perform for a cause.

“One of the things we like to do is give people a platform for being positive, so that’s what this is,” Ross said. “They can come here and be positive, they can come here and perform in front of people for a cause. A lot of times they compete for a trophy or something, but we all win here, there’s no losers in this because we’re all winners. That’s the beauty of this collaboration project.”

Local organizations sponsored the event, including 419 Lead Out Toledo, the Junction Coalition, 3 Hearts Learning Institute and Village Academy.

The Junction Coalition and 419 Lead Out Toledo set up a table at the event, letting kids and parents know about the free resources available for lead testing.

Ross said that organizers will go out and purchase toys with the donations, and plan to distribute them to local kids.

“The places we go, we know we helping them and a lot of them wouldn’t have Christmas without us, and that has been a consistent thing and we’ve been consistent with it,” Ross said.

Ross encouraged everyone to find ways to give back this holiday season.

“There’s no such thing as too much giving back,” Ross said. “Whatever your organization does give back, however you can.”

