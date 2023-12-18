Man convicted in 2022 crash that killed woman, injured others, sentenced to prison

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who was convicted in a 2022 crash that killed a woman and sent two others to the hospital was sentenced to prison on Monday.

According to court records, on Nov. 7, Armon Richardson withdrew his previous not guilty plea and pleaded guilty to Aggravated Vehicular Homicide and Vehicular Assault.

On Dec. 18, Richardson appeared back in court where Judge Ian English sentenced him to six years in prison.

On March 16, 2022, police responded to reports of a crash near Reynolds and Angola. Three people were injured in the crash and transported to an area hospital where one of victims, Jamie Rodriguez, died from her injuries.

According to court documents, Richardson was arrested nearly one year after the crash and at his bond hearing, he was released on an SOR bond and was ordered to wear an ankle monitor.

