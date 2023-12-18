13abc Marketplace
Three injured in Monday afternoon shooting on Mulberry and Bronson

By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three people were injured after a shooting on Mulberry and Bronson on Monday, Toledo Police say.

TPD received a Shot Spotter alert for 10 to 15 rounds as well as a 911 call for a person shot on Monday afternoon. When officers arrived, they located two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Shortly after, a third person told police they had also been shot.

According to TPD, one of the victims suffered minor injuries while the other two suffered more serious injuries, but the extent of those injuries is currently unknown.

The shooting took place on the sidewalk and no homes were involved. Police say Woodward High School was placed on a temporary lockdown due to the shooting, which was lifted shortly after.

TPD says there are no suspects at this time.

