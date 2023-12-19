13abc Marketplace
12/19: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Partly sunny through Thursday; mild holiday weekend
We're eyeing warming temps and off-and-on rain chances heading through the holiday weekend. Dan Smith has the details.
By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
After quick bursts of snow and gusty winds yesterday (45mph at Toledo Executive Airport), winds are subsiding and the sun is returning for the afternoon with seasonably cool highs in the mid to upper-30s. The midweek and first day of winter Thursday will provide more mild conditions in the low-40s, ramping up to the low-50s by Christmas Day. Off-and-on light shower chances remain for late Friday/early Saturday, and again for the holiday itself on Monday -- with no white Christmas in the works.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

