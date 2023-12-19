12/19: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

After quick bursts of snow and gusty winds yesterday (45mph at Toledo Executive Airport), winds are subsiding and the sun is returning for the afternoon with seasonably cool highs in the mid to upper-30s. The midweek and first day of winter Thursday will provide more mild conditions in the low-40s, ramping up to the low-50s by Christmas Day. Off-and-on light shower chances remain for late Friday/early Saturday, and again for the holiday itself on Monday -- with no white Christmas in the works.

