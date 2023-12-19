13abc Marketplace
12/19/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

A GREEN CHRISTMAS IN THE FORECAST
12/19/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, patchy frost possible, upper 20s. WEDNESDAY: AM clouds, PM sun, a bit warmer, highs in the lower to mid 40s. THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, lower to mid 40s. FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain showers in the afternoon and evening, highs in the mid 40s. SATURDAY: Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, mid 40s. SUNDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE): Mild, chance of a few showers, especially in the evening, highs close to 50 degrees. MONDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): AM rain showers, mostly cloudy, more rain showers developing in the evening, very mild with highs in the lower 50s.

We're eyeing warming temps and off-and-on rain chances heading through the holiday weekend....
A Warming Trend Ahead
December 19th Weather Forecast