13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

13 Action News Big Story: Gun Violence and Kids

By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - So far this year, Toledo has recorded a total of 40 homicides and of those recorded, 12 were under the age of 18.

You can watch the full big story above.

LINKS MENTIONED:

City of Toledo: Save Our Community

Ohio Coalition Against Gun Violence

NAMI of Greater Toledo

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some lawmakers were pushing to make changes to the law but they are going home for the year...
No changes made to Ohio's marijuana law
The program was developed to improve access to affordable housing across the state.
$150 million Ohio program aims to improve access to affordable housing
Car crash on Anthony Wayne Trail near Toledo Zoo
One killed in crash on Anthony Wayne Trail near Toledo Zoo
TPD received a Shot Spotter alert for 10 to 15 rounds as well as a 911 call for a person shot on.
Juvenile dead, another in critical condition following shooting on Mulberry and Bronson
Deadly car crash under investigation.
One killed, two injured in Henry Co. crash Friday

Latest News

Wood County Sheriff Christmas Spectacular.
BGSU men’s basketball, Wood Co. Sheriff team up to pay it forward during holidays
So far this year, Toledo has recorded a total of 40 homicides and of those recorded, 12 were...
13 Action News Big Story: Gun Violence and Kids
Imagination Station is gearing up for the total solar eclipse on April 8.
Become an Eclipse Ambassador with Imagination Station
Jeffrey Arnold is facing 32 charges for allegedly "harassing, threatening and being violent"...
Man facing dozens of charges for allegedly harassing Wood Co. corrections officers found not competent to stand trial