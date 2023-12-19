BGSU men’s basketball, Wood Co. Sheriff team up to pay it forward during holidays

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A project that one Bowling Green State University basketball player started off the court, while in high school, has followed him here to Bowling Green.

JZ Zaher, a sophomore on the men’s basketball team, is continuing the work he started with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan, with new help from the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Sandusky County Sheriff, and his teammates, giving to those in need.

The new partnership, in its first year, is being called Christmas Spectacular.

“There’s toys, there’s backpacks, there’s mugs, there’s blankets, there’s pillows, there’s gardening tools, there’s decorations. Just more of a holiday time, a Christmas blessing,” Brianne Cooper, with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office said.

Those blessings, in a box, will be handed out throughout Wood County, starting today, Dec. 19, and Thursday, Dec. 21 by deputies and members of the basketball team.

“We’ve identified close to, a little over 100 to 120 homes all throughout Wood County so we have teams deploying over today and Thursday, and we’ll reach all over Wood County,” Cooper said.

While this program is new to the sheriff’s office and the BGSU men’s team, sophomore guard JZ Zaher started the program while in high school, with help from the Genesee County Sheriff in Michigan.

“So my senior year came along, I went to TJ Max, Goodwill’s I would look at stuff in my closet that I had, that I wasn’t in need of, stuff that my parents had, in their kitchen they weren’t in need of and I put it in a box, and I would take that box and I would ask the local sheriff, ‘Hey who needs it?’ Zaher said.

“And I would go there and give it to them. I told them, I said the stuff that you don’t need, give to someone else,” Zaher said after a home game at the Stroh Center in Bowling Green.

Along with Wood County, the Christmas Spectacular will include Sandusky County. All the items being given away were donated by community members in Michigan.

“We were approached by the Genesee County Michigan Sheriff, asking if we wanted to be a part of this, due to a connection they have with a BGSU basketball player, and I’m really excited once he explained how it works and what they do up in Genesee County,” Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn said.

A small, but giving, caveat to the Christmas Spectacular is the pay-it-forward approach. Where recipients are asked to pass along items they don’t need.

“To give to a neighbor or a friend maybe they know of that is in need, that’s going to be the most heartwarming part of this, is to give a gift and tell them to pass on to someone else,” Cooper said.

