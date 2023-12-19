December 19th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly cloudy today with a high in the middle 30s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high in the low 40s. More clouds are expected on Thursday and Friday with a high in the low 40s. Light rain is possible Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s over the weekend with lows in the low 40s. Drizzle is possible on Sunday. Christmas Day brings a chance of rain with a high in the low to middle 50s.

