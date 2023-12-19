13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

December 19th Weather Forecast

A Warming Trend Ahead
By Ross Ellet
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:58 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly cloudy today with a high in the middle 30s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high in the low 40s. More clouds are expected on Thursday and Friday with a high in the low 40s. Light rain is possible Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s over the weekend with lows in the low 40s. Drizzle is possible on Sunday. Christmas Day brings a chance of rain with a high in the low to middle 50s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some lawmakers were pushing to make changes to the law but they are going home for the year...
No changes made to Ohio's marijuana law
The program was developed to improve access to affordable housing across the state.
$150 million Ohio program aims to improve access to affordable housing
Car crash on Anthony Wayne Trail near Toledo Zoo
One killed in crash on Anthony Wayne Trail near Toledo Zoo
Deadly car crash under investigation.
One killed, two injured in Henry Co. crash Friday
TPD received a Shot Spotter alert for 10 to 15 rounds as well as a 911 call for a person shot on.
Juvenile dead, another in critical condition following shooting on Mulberry and Bronson

Latest News

December 19th Weather Forecast
12/18/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
12/18/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
12/18/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
12/18/23: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
12/18/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
12/18/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast