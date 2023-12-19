Despite court victory, fate of Waterville Amphitheater still unknown

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A recent ruling by Lucas County Judge Lindsay Navarre found that the city of Waterville followed procedure when approving the development of an amphitheater last year.

According to the developer, Devonshire Reit, the project is still possible, though they declined to comment on Monday’s ruling.

“It’ my understanding the ruling is not that the amphitheater can be built or not be built,” said Mayor Tim Pedro. “More importantly, it confirms what city council was doing for a number of years. We filed a municipal code. We didn’t break any rules, we adhered to our code of regulations.”

Pedro expects to learn more in the next few weeks.

