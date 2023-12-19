13abc Marketplace
Edgerton Superintendent resigns amid ‘pretty vicious rumor’

By Jada Respress
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EDGERTON, Ohio (WTVG) - The Edgerton School Board met Monday night with news that the superintendent was quitting. But some parents say they left with more questions than answers.

Kermit Riehle is no longer Edgerton Superintendent effective January 3 according to school board president Bob Siebenaler.

Riehle was an educator for Edgerton schools for almost three decades. He served as Superintendent for six.

No one at the meeting would talk to 13abc on camera, but many said they left the meeting disappointed not knowing why Riehle resigned.

“There’s a pretty vicious rumor going around town and I can’t speak to Mr.Riehle’s specific reasoning for resigning, but because of the rumors I’m guessing that’s why he resigned,” Siebenaler said.

The board has two lengthy executive sessions to discuss the matter. Everyone on the board except President Siebenaler approved the resignation. “That’s a personal matter that I want to keep to myself,” Siebenaler said. “We will search immediately for a new superintendent whether it’s just an interim superintendent to get through the end of year or a permanent superintendent if we can we make that happen,” Siebenaler said.

Superintendent Riehle will use his accrued leave until January 3, according to President Siebenaler. The next organizational meeting is January 2, potentially revealing their next steps in the hiring process.

