Homelessness is at its highest reported level nationwide; effects being seen locally

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A new survey found homelessness is at an all-time high nationally, and that includes Toledo.

Officials at Cherry Street Mission say they have been seeing more of a need since the pandemic ended.

According to a survey from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, homelessness nationwide has increased by 12% since last year. The study found 653,000 people were homeless in January, a 70,000-person increase from last year.

That increase is being seen locally.

“Right now leading up to the Christmas season, our men’s shelter is bordering right on completely full and then our women’s shelter is about 75% full, and that’s much more full than we typically are. The numbers of people experiencing poverty, experiencing homelessness are much higher than has been normal before the pandemic,” Ann Ebbert, the CEO and president of Cherry Street Mission Ministries said.

U.S. officials say high rent prices and the end of pandemic assistance programs are contributing factors, as well as personal struggles.

“Mental health became a big issue during the pandemic because of isolation and things like that,” Ebbert said. “For people who are already experiencing poverty before the pandemic, with the increase of inflation, and increase of rental rates around the entire nation and as well as in our own region, people who are barely hanging on before just can’t hang on anymore.”

“It’s a big package of need. So you might be one of those things, you might be all of those things. But it just really increases people’s need for care during this time of their lives,” Ebbert said.

Ron Sanders is working to get the help he needs through a local homeless shelter.

“I’m just in there getting myself together and building myself back up and it’s working out for me,” Sanders said.

This is the first time Sanders has been homeless, and he’s been living in a shelter for four months.

“You just got to deal with a lot of mixed attitudes and tempers and different people,” Sanders said.

He says right now his focus is on getting back on his feet.

“It’s coming, I’m at the finish line and just have to cross go,” Sanders said.

Officials at Cherry Street Mission say that’s the ultimate goal of the facilities.

“Just because somebody is experiencing what you might imagine to be the worst situation in their lives, does not mean that they aren’t full of potential and possibility if given the right access to the right opportunities,” Ebbert said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.