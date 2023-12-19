Man facing dozens of charges for allegedly harassing Wood Co. corrections officers found not competent to stand trial

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A Wood County Grand Jury indicted a man on a slew of charges for allegedly “harassing, threatening and being violent” toward corrections officers while booked at the Wood County Justice Center, officials said.

Jeffrey Arnold was facing more than two dozen charges including 22 counts of Aggravated Menacing, three counts of Intimidation, four counts of Obstructing Official Business, two counts of Assault on a Corrections Officer, and one count of Harassment with a Bodily Substance.

On Dec. 11, a court ordered that Arnold was not competent to stand trial.

According to court documents, he will be sent to the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital for treatment once a bed becomes available.

A judge set his bond at $50,000 on Sept. 26. His next court date is scheduled for Oct. 31.

