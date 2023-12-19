13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Man facing dozens of charges for allegedly harassing Wood Co. corrections officers found not competent to stand trial

Jeffrey Arnold is facing 32 charges for allegedly "harassing, threatening and being violent"...
Jeffrey Arnold is facing 32 charges for allegedly "harassing, threatening and being violent" toward corrections officers at the Wood County Justice Center, according to the county prosecutor.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A Wood County Grand Jury indicted a man on a slew of charges for allegedly “harassing, threatening and being violent” toward corrections officers while booked at the Wood County Justice Center, officials said.

Jeffrey Arnold was facing more than two dozen charges including 22 counts of Aggravated Menacing, three counts of Intimidation, four counts of Obstructing Official Business, two counts of Assault on a Corrections Officer, and one count of Harassment with a Bodily Substance.

On Dec. 11, a court ordered that Arnold was not competent to stand trial.

According to court documents, he will be sent to the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital for treatment once a bed becomes available.

A judge set his bond at $50,000 on Sept. 26. His next court date is scheduled for Oct. 31.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some lawmakers were pushing to make changes to the law but they are going home for the year...
No changes made to Ohio's marijuana law
The program was developed to improve access to affordable housing across the state.
$150 million Ohio program aims to improve access to affordable housing
Car crash on Anthony Wayne Trail near Toledo Zoo
One killed in crash on Anthony Wayne Trail near Toledo Zoo
TPD received a Shot Spotter alert for 10 to 15 rounds as well as a 911 call for a person shot on.
Juvenile dead, another in critical condition following shooting on Mulberry and Bronson
Deadly car crash under investigation.
One killed, two injured in Henry Co. crash Friday

Latest News

With one of the biggest spending weekends of the year behind us, it’s important to remember...
Project Planet: Thinking Green in the Spirit of Giving
The victim who was killed in the shooting was identified as 14-year-old Terrance Green.
Juvenile dead, another in critical condition following shooting on Mulberry and Bronson
The suspect is facing charges of Assault/Hate Crime and Resisting Arrest.
Toledo man arrested for allegedly spraying victims, shouting antisemitic phrase outside of D.C. synagogue
According to the landowners with the company Devonshire Reit, the amphitheater is still a go.
Despite court victory, fate of Waterville Amphitheater still unknown
Waterville Amphitheater
Waterville Amphitheater