Moment of Science: Carrots & Eyesight

Last week, we tackled the myth that the iron in spinach is what gives you strength, when it’s really the Vitamin A that helps you stay healthy. Now we’re sticking with the same vitamin and heading back to the garden for another subject: carrots and eyesight.

* Let’s get this out of the way: can eating carrots improve your eyesight? Absolutely, but it’s not exactly a superfood. Carrots, like spinach, have a good amount of beta-carotene (it’s right there in the name), which converts to Vitamin A in our bodies. The real name for Vitamin A is “retinol,” which already gives you a clue for its eye health benefits. The cells in your retina use retinol to create “rhodopsin.” Back in our eyesight episode, we discussed the two main photoreceptors in your eyes, about 100 million “rods” for monochrome and contrast, and 7 million “cones” for a rainbow of color. Rhodopsin is a key protein for your rods, ergo carrots help you to see in low-light situations.

* Here’s the thing, spinach, sweet potatoes, even a slice of pumpkin pie has more Vitamin A than carrots, so why the place of honor? While spinach had Popeye for popularity, carrots had the backing of the British government in wartime, and we suppose Bugs Bunny stateside. Citywide blackouts during the 1940 Blitzkrieg were made to hamper German targeting, though the new invention of radar served to target planes before they ever crossed the English Channel. They couldn’t let the Germans know about this new tech, so the Ministry of Information launched a campaign, saying that all the successful dogfights during night raids were because British pilots ate a bunch of carrots to give them night vision. While the benefits of Vitamin A were already well-documented, the concept of carrots as a superfood of sorts fooled the British public and perhaps German high command, as intended.

* The blockade of ships meant the British supply of heavier foods like butter, bacon and the like was limited, so the government encouraged citizens to grow “Victory Gardens” in their backyard, especially since vegetables were never on the ration list. Sugar was rationed to 8 ounces per adult per week, and carrots were suggested as an alternative sweetener. British kitchens were filled with recipes for carrot cake, carrot marmalade, carrot pudding and even cartoons like Dr. Carrot helped convince kids to eat their veggies, though we think Bugs gets the edge here.

* The takeaway is that, while a lack of Vitamin A can lead to night blindness, eating an excessive amount of carrots won’t give you superhuman night vision, but they definitely help maintain your normal levels.

