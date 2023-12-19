13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Ohio deputy killed in head-on crash early Monday

Preble County mourning loss of sheriff's deputy, local man after two killed in crash
By Courtney King
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRATIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - Residents of Preble County in Ohio mourned the loss of a sheriff’s deputy and a local man who both died when their vehicles collided early Monday morning.

Preble County Deputy Joshua Hamilton, 34, was driving his sheriff’s vehicle southbound on State Route 503 when it collided head-on with a vehicle driven by Michael Gayheart, 36, of West Elkton.

Gayhart died at the scene. Hamilton was taken to the Kettering Health ER Campus in Eaton where he died, according to the sheriff’s office.

A local gas station manager said Gayhart was a frequent customer. She remembered him as kind, friendly and outgoing.

“Michael came in at least three or four times a week on his way to work or on his way home,” said Betty Shanefelt, a district manager at the Marathon gas station in Gratis.

Shanefelt put out a jar at the gas station for donations to help Gayhart’s family. Several of Gayhart’s friends had already made donations to the jar.

“It was only a couple of weeks ago we were talking about his mother,” Shanefelt said. “His mother had been right here before he came in and he told me he loved his mom. I want to convey that to her and let her know.”

Hamilton had started road duty with the Preble County Sheriff’s Office in June. A former Navy reservist, he was serving in the National Guard and joined the sheriff’s office in May 2022.

Preble County Deputy Joshua Hamilton died at the hospital following Monday morning's crash.
Preble County Deputy Joshua Hamilton died at the hospital following Monday morning's crash.(WXIX)

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost released a statement on Hamilton’s death:

“Deputy Hamilton dedicated his life to serving his community. He will be rightfully remembered as a hero.

“My heart breaks for all who mourn today, and I pray for comfort for this community and the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.”

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered the United States flag and the Ohio flag to be flown at half-staff on all public grounds and buildings throughout Preble County, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center and the Rhodes State Office Tower until sunset on the day of the second of the two funerals.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some lawmakers were pushing to make changes to the law but they are going home for the year...
No changes made to Ohio's marijuana law
The program was developed to improve access to affordable housing across the state.
$150 million Ohio program aims to improve access to affordable housing
Car crash on Anthony Wayne Trail near Toledo Zoo
One killed in crash on Anthony Wayne Trail near Toledo Zoo
Deadly car crash under investigation.
One killed, two injured in Henry Co. crash Friday
TPD received a Shot Spotter alert for 10 to 15 rounds as well as a 911 call for a person shot on.
Juvenile dead, another in critical condition following shooting on Mulberry and Bronson

Latest News

A mother of six who gave parenting advice on YouTube pleaded guilty to child abuse charges.
YouTube vlogger pleads guilty to child abuse
Women wait in a hallway Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, at a Border Patrol station in Ajo, Ariz.
Illegal crossings surge in remote areas as Congress, White House weigh major asylum limits
The Texas governor signed a law Monday that makes crossing illegally into Texas a state crime....
Texas governor signs bill that makes illegal crossings a state crime
The U.S. suspended cross-border rail traffic in some Texas cities. (CNN, POOL, SENATE TV,...
US halts rail operations at border over migrant surge
A pedestrian was fatally struck in the parking lot of a Louisiana Albertsons store.
Woman, 84, trips in grocery store parking lot, dies after vehicle runs her over, police say