Stellantis layoffs trickle down to other Toledo company, 68 to be laid off in February

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A separate manufacture announced layoffs in response to auto giant Stellantis dropping its third shift.

In a WARN notice notification letter dated December 13, syncreon, which operates a facility in Toledo at 1515 Matzinger Rd., said it would be laying off 68 positions beginning February 5.

The Toledo Jeep plant is this syncreon facility’s only customer, and reported insourcing will eliminate work there, according to the letter.

41 Operators, 17 Forklift Operators, and 10 salaried employees will be affected.

Those employees are represented by UAW Local 12.

