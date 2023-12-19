13abc Marketplace
Toledo man arrested for allegedly spraying victims, shouting antisemitic phrase outside of D.C. synagogue

The suspect is facing charges of Assault/Hate Crime and Resisting Arrest.
The suspect is facing charges of Assault/Hate Crime and Resisting Arrest.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVG) - Authorities in Washington, D.C. are investigating a man from Toledo for a potential hate crime.

According to area police, reports were made about an individual located outside of a synagogue who was spraying an unknown substance at two victims while shouting an antisemitic phrase on Dec. 17. One of the victims was wearing a traditional Jewish brimless cap.

A Metropolitan Police officer said the suspect, Brent Wood, 33, of Toledo, was sitting on the hood of a U-Haul van, recording with his cell phone in one hand and holding a cannister in the other, while allegedly screaming “gas the Jews.” Wood also stated that the substance he was spraying was “just fart spray.”

When additional officers arrived on scene, Wood rushed into the driver’s seat of the van before police shut off the van, removed Wood and placed him in handcuffs. Wood is now facing charges of Simple Assault and Resisting Arrest.

According to officials, a hate crime designation by police in D.C. does not mean that prosecutors there will prosecute the incident as a hate crime.

