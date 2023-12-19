13abc Marketplace
Troopers with OSHP arrest posible homicide suspect after chase from Michigan

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a man Tuesday in North Baltimore after...
Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a man Tuesday in North Baltimore after picking up a pursuit near the Michigan state line.(Wood County Jail)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NORTH BALTIMORE, Ohio (WTVG) - Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a man Tuesday in North Baltimore after picking up a pursuit near the Michigan state line.

According to an official with the OSHP, troopers were notified of a possible homicide suspect who was being pursued by Michigan State Police. Troopers responded to I-75 and took the lead on the pursuit near Wales Road in Northwood.

The pursuit continued southbound and around 12:15 p.m., the suspect exited onto State Route 18. He then pulled into a travel stop in North Baltimore. The suspect then exited the vehicle and ran. Troopers along with other law enforcement officers quickly took him into custody.

The suspect was identified as Ronals McLaurin, 33, and he was charged with failure to comply and receiving stolen property. The vehicle McLaurin was driving was determined to be stolen.

Michigan State Police, Perrysburg Township Police, U.S. Border Patrol and the North Baltimore Police Department assisted OSHP with the chase.

