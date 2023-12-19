13abc Marketplace
Woman accused of stealing identities, withdrawing money from accounts across Northwest Ohio

Oregon Police say she’s hit at least 5 banks using a fake passport and stolen social security numbers
A woman is accused of hitting banks across Northwest Ohio, using personal information to steal from accounts.
By Tony Geftos
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - She may look like a customer. Police say she’s actually an identity thief.

The same woman is accused of hitting banks across Northwest Ohio, using personal information to steal from accounts.

At the end of November 2023, Oregon Police say the woman went into the Sun Federal Credit Union on Pickle Rd. and posed as an account holder. That same day, police say she also hit a bank on N. Reynolds Rd. in Toledo. During the transactions, the suspect allegedly used a fake passport to make a withdrawal from someone else’s account.

Last week, Oregon Police say security cameras spotted the same woman inside the Premiere Bank on Navarre Ave. Again, she withdrew money from the account of a legitimate customer by using their personal information. Officers say that was the second Premiere Bank the woman hit on that day, and there could be more.

“I have been notified since then that she’s been doing it all over Northwest Ohio. I was contacted by Clyde Police today and sent the photos from a bank that she had did there in November using a counterfeit passport for that one, also,” said Detective Sergeant Ed Depinet with Oregon Police.

Clyde Police shared photos of what appears to be the same woman. That adds up to a total of 5 banks hit by the same suspect using the same scam.

Investigators say she may not be working alone. She’s been spotted getting into the passenger’s side of a black Honda Civic. If you see her or if you have any information, contact police.

