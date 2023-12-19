Woman scolds moose with ‘mom-voice’ to prevent it from attacking her dog

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/CNN) - No matter the species, mothers will do almost anything to protect their family.

So when a woman from Anchorage, Alaska, saw her beloved Yorkshire terrier named Pixel come face-to-face with a young moose, she did what comes naturally.

She used her “mom-voice” to scare away the moose.

There is no doubt Catherine Diehl-Robbins and her husband, Everett Robbins, love their dog.

Diehl-Robbins is a nature photographer.

“Either I’m real quiet or I’m real noisy, depending on the animal,” Diehl-Robbins said.

Sometimes, Diehl-Robbins said she lets the animals know she is there, so she has a mom-voice.

“Just get the emotions and feel that, you know?”, Diehl-Robbins said. “Get into character. No!”

It’s a voice that saved her beloved Pixel.

“Then I hear her barking, like really serious barking,” Diehl-Robbins described.

Five-pound Pixel had discovered a heavyweight moose on the porch. So, Diehl-Robbins dropped her groceries and ran through the house.

“The moose took off after Pixel, so that’s when I started yelling at the moose, ‘Hey, hey, hey!’”, Diehl-Robbins recalled.

Diehl-Robbins conjured up the mom-voice for the moose.

“That’s when I got the mom-voice, the husband-voice, the retired law enforcement-voice, full artillery lethal weapon here,” Diehl-Robbins described.

She said her priority was to get the dog away from the moose.

“Next thing I know, the moose stops. The dog is gone, and like, ‘Oh, all is well.’ That worked and I used my mom-voice,” Diehl-Robbins said

The moose knew that voice.

“He did take a forward swipe at Pixel, but Pixel’s already moved off,” Diehl-Robbins said.

Pixel cleared the scene and was safely off.

“I was surprised the moose just stopped, like, ‘Whoa,’” Diehl-Robbins added.

Her husband wasn’t surprised the moose stopped.

“I can probably look at him and say no better, right? Because I’m used to saying no to him,” Diehl-Robbins joked.

Let’s not forget the patented mom-finger pointing.

“That really did it,” Diehl-Robbins said.

Pixel is still the picture of a pampered pooch.

The Robbins say Pixel is doing fine and has recovered from that brief scare. They are more worried when about hawks and eagles when Pixel goes out because he is so tiny, the couple added.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.