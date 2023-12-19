13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Woodville Junior High locked down Monday, juvenile arrested after making threat

An investigation is underway.
An investigation is underway.(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - Woodville Junior High entered lockdown Monday due to a written threat.

According to the Woodville Police Department, the school went into lockdown immediately upon finding the threat. The police department was called in and quickly determined that there was no active threat.

A juvenile suspected of making the threats was taken into custody.

According to the police department, students were never in danger.

Officials with the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol also responded to the school.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some lawmakers were pushing to make changes to the law but they are going home for the year...
No changes made to Ohio's marijuana law
The program was developed to improve access to affordable housing across the state.
$150 million Ohio program aims to improve access to affordable housing
Text that says 'School threats' on a background with police lights
Threats targeting schools across Ohio deemed non-credible, districts say
Car crash on Anthony Wayne Trail near Toledo Zoo
One killed in crash on Anthony Wayne Trail near Toledo Zoo
Deadly car crash under investigation.
One killed, two injured in Henry Co. crash Friday

Latest News

TPD received a Shot Spotter alert for 10 to 15 rounds as well as a 911 call for a person shot on.
Juvenile dead, another in critical condition following shooting on Mulberry and Bronson
The ramp to I-280 South from I-75 South is closed Thursday afternoon for a semi rollover crash...
I-280 reopens after hazardous material semi crash closes ramp from I-75 S
Davis Besse nuclear power plant had a public utilities devaluation of $54M year-over-year,...
Davis-Besse Public Utilities $54M devaluation to cost taxpayers
Jack Smith Brown Bag
A birthday tradition to help those in need, 12-year-old collects food for BG pantry