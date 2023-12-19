Woodville Junior High locked down Monday, juvenile arrested after making threat

WOODVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - Woodville Junior High entered lockdown Monday due to a written threat.

According to the Woodville Police Department, the school went into lockdown immediately upon finding the threat. The police department was called in and quickly determined that there was no active threat.

A juvenile suspected of making the threats was taken into custody.

According to the police department, students were never in danger.

Officials with the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol also responded to the school.

