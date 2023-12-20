12/20: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

The temperatures keep climbing as the sun shines bright heading into the first day of winter, with midweek highs in the mid-40s. Late Friday will switch to scattered showers overnight into Saturday morning, with a few lingering spots of drizzle Sunday. Those Christmas Day showers have shifted to the late evening now, potentially allowing PM sun to warm us to the upper-50s (record 62F). Post-holiday rain may carry some thunder with it Tuesday/Wednesday.

