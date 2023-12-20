13abc Marketplace
12/20: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Midweek sun, early weekend showers, Christmas Day warmth
Christmas Day will flirt with the 60s in some spots, bookended by rounds of rain showers. Dan Smith has your holiday weekend forecast and beyond.
By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The temperatures keep climbing as the sun shines bright heading into the first day of winter, with midweek highs in the mid-40s. Late Friday will switch to scattered showers overnight into Saturday morning, with a few lingering spots of drizzle Sunday. Those Christmas Day showers have shifted to the late evening now, potentially allowing PM sun to warm us to the upper-50s (record 62F). Post-holiday rain may carry some thunder with it Tuesday/Wednesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

12/20: Dan's Wednesday Noon Forecast
Major Warm Up On The Way
