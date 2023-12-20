12/20/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, lows near 30. THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, lower 40s. FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of a few light showers, highs in the mid 40s. SATURDAY: AM showers, then mostly cloudy, mid to upper 40s. SUNDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE): Mostly cloudy, very mild, highs in the lower 50s. MONDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Partly to mostly cloudy, very warm, chance of late evening rain showers, highs in the mid to upper 50s.

