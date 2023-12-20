13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

12/20/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

12/20/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, lows near 30. THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, lower 40s. FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of a few light showers, highs in the mid 40s. SATURDAY: AM showers, then mostly cloudy, mid to upper 40s. SUNDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE): Mostly cloudy, very mild, highs in the lower 50s. MONDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Partly to mostly cloudy, very warm, chance of late evening rain showers, highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some lawmakers were pushing to make changes to the law but they are going home for the year...
No changes made to Ohio's marijuana law
The program was developed to improve access to affordable housing across the state.
$150 million Ohio program aims to improve access to affordable housing
TPD received a Shot Spotter alert for 10 to 15 rounds as well as a 911 call for a person shot on.
Juvenile dead, another in critical condition following shooting on Mulberry and Bronson
Car crash on Anthony Wayne Trail near Toledo Zoo
One killed in crash on Anthony Wayne Trail near Toledo Zoo
Deadly car crash under investigation.
One killed, two injured in Henry Co. crash Friday

Latest News

12/20/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
12/20/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
12/20: Dan's Wednesday Noon Forecast
12/20: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast
12/20: Dan's Wednesday Noon Forecast
12/20: Dan's Wednesday Noon Forecast
December 20th Weather Forecast