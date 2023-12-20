After chase, officers find driver crashed and OD’ing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officers a vehicle they had been chasing crashed into a fence Wednesday morning with the driver suffering an overdose.

According to Toledo Police, an officer tried to make a traffic stop on a white car near Enterprise. TPD lost sight of the car on Benore and called off the pursuit, but later found the vehicle had hit the rail crossing near Stickney, and crashed into a fence at Suffield.

Officers needed to administer two rounds of narcan to the driver who was suffering from an overdose.

Another passenger was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated.

Both were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

