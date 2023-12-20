13abc Marketplace
Alleged swatting calls put WLS’ Jefferson JH on lockdown

By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Washington Local’s Jefferson campus was put on lockdown Wednesday morning, a victim of numerous swatting calls throughout the city.

Police vehicles were seen around the school.

Students will not be released until Toledo Police clear the scene.

This morning, right before our school day began, Whitmer, Washington Jefferson campuses were placed on lockdown due to receiving, what we believe, are multiple swatting calls placed just before school began this morning.

All students are safe in their advisory classrooms. Toledo Police are on scene and no students will be released until TPD clears the campus. No elementary schools were affected. We will update consistently as we know more information.

We thank you for your patience as we navigate this situation.

Washington Local Schools

