December 20th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be turning sunny this afternoon with a high in the middle 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high in the low to middle 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high in the middle 40s. A few showers are possible late Friday into Friday night. Rain is possible early Saturday morning. Highs are expected to be in the middle 40s. Drizzle is possible on Sunday with a high in the low 50s. Christmas Day and Tuesday are expected to be very warm with highs in the middle to upper 50s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible on Tuesday.

