Dine in the 419: TurkeyUp Toledo

If you're not sold on a turkey leg, you've got to see the TurkeyLegChallenge at TurkeyUp Toledo!
By Tony Geftos
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you’re not sold on a turkey leg, you’ve got to see the TurkeyLegChallenge at TurkeyUp Toledo!

On this week’s Dine in the 419, we head to a new concept for a restaurant in Northwest Ohio: Turkey Legs with all the fixin’s. We’re talking stuffing, yams, and mac and cheese or eggs, home fries, and syrup.

It’s all dreamed up by Josh Johnson who was inspired to open his own turkey leg restaurant after trying one at a fair in Texas. Now, you can get an amusement park/Renaissance fair-style turkey leg that eats like a meal!

TurkeyUp Toledo at 3200 N Holland Sylvania Rd, Toledo, OH, at the end of Summer 2023. Check out the fall-off-the-bone turkey legs on this week’s Dine in the 419!

You can follow TurkeyUp Toledo on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/people/TurkeyUp-Toledo/100073240481310/?paipv=0&eav=Afa_6-fCcjMVUuld6ruKs33zV2m3kG2boZ3tUmj4ZDsJ7kYAyfiu6vEs8VhLxg-T9yg&_rdr

