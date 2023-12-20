13abc Marketplace
Gov. DeWine announces expedited pardon project recipients

By Dan DeRoos
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Today in Columbus, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the latest round of former inmates who have completed his expedited pardon program.

The project began in 2019 as a way to cut down the lengthy pardon process for people who are, according to the DeWine’s office, “rehabilitated citizens who have consistently demonstrated that they’ve become contributing members of society.”

This process helps people, after a conviction, clear roadblocks.

According to the project’s website, “The project seeks to reduce challenges surrounding a clemency application in Ohio for people meeting certain criteria who can show that they have been rehabilitated and have contributed positively to their communities after completing their sentences.”

The project works with both the Ohio State University and University of Akron to get former inmates through the program.

