Holland man accused of handcuffing person at gunpoint after Toledo car crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Holland man is facing criminal charges after police say he pointed a gun at a victim and placed them in handcuffs following a car crash.

According to court records, Dylan Cannan, of Holland, is facing charges including Abduction, Reckless Operation, and Obstructing Passage of Motor Vehicles. Records show the crash happened near Central Ave. and Upton Ave on Monday afternoon around 3:30pm.

A criminal complaint alleges Cannan pointed a gun at a victim and ordered him to exit his vehicle after the crash. Once the victim got out of the car and got on the ground, Cannan put him in handcuffs.

A judge set his bond at $25,000 at no percent on the Abduction charge Wednesday. He’s due back in court on Dec. 28.

