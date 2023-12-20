How to mentally cope during the holidays

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With Christmas less than a week away, the preparation is being kicked into high gear. But so is the stress.

From cooking to gift-giving to being around others almost constantly, it’s important to make sure your mind stays healthy through all of the chaos.

Experts say the best way to deal with holiday stressors is to take a step back and focus on yourself.

“It’s important to understand, first and foremost, that if you are struggling during the holidays, you’re not alone,” Scott Sylak, the executive director of the Mental Health & Recovery Services Board of Lucas County said.

The holidays are a time of joy and celebration, but they can be a time of stress and sadness, too. From trying to pick the perfect gift, to spending the first holiday without a loved one, it can take a toll on one’s mental health.

“There’s so many different stressors, stress points. You have the stress of expectations around the holidays: gift-giving, financial, travel, you have family coming in, you have cooking and obligations and so many other things that go into this. And so it’s just natural that you’re going to put some stress on yourself.” said Sylak.

Another contributor to the stress is spending the first holiday without someone.

“I know it’s a difficult time when you experience grief from the loss of a loved one, what we would do is recommend you focus on some of the traditions that you shared with that individual and some of the positive times and sharing the stories of the positive times to help you get through that event,” Sylak said.

So, what are some things that can help to manage that stress?

“We also want people to reach out to their social networks. If it’s not family, hopefully, you have a friend or a colleague you feel like you can confide in. Sometimes it’s getting out into nature and using that as an opportunity to meditate and recenter yourself. Finding an activity that you find joy in. Maybe it’s just sitting on a couch and watching your favorite movie or reading a book. There are things that each of us individually enjoys and can help us to center ourselves,” LeeAnne Cornyn, the director of the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services said.

Something to remember this holiday season is to not only check on yourself, but others, too.

“Stress, anxiety, depression, it impacts folks in different ways,” Cornyn said. “But being with other people can be a stress reducer, sometimes it can be a stress elevator, but if you’re with folks that you love and you have a positive support network, it’s a really great opportunity to be able to connect with one another and share some of that burden with people who love and understand you and want to support you.”

The Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services’ ‘Check In On Yourself’ campaign provides graphics where you can check your stress levels and learn how to manage them in a healthy way.

The Mental Health & Recovery Services Board of Lucas County provided the following resources:

988: https://mha.ohio.gov/get-help/crisis-systems/988-suicide-and-crisis-lifeline-in-ohio

Lucas County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board: https://www.lcmhrsb.oh.gov

NAMI of Greater Toledo: https://namitoledo.org

Online Treatment Locator: https://www.findtreatment.gov

Check In On Yourself: https://mha.ohio.gov/get-help/get-help-now/01-check-in-on-yourself

