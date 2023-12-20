Lady BG Falcons set attendance record hosting #1 South Carolina Gamecocks

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - BGSU and it’s Women’s Basketball program were in national spotlight tonight.

For the first time in program history the Falcons played host to the number one team in the nation: the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The energy was high, people were dressed in orange and brown packing the place tonight and ready to see a good game.

Kara Godsuy is a BG alum who came out to cheer on the Lady Falcons. She says she’s a big sports fan and has been following the teams success.

Godsuy said,”It’s a good group and they’ve got a new coach so pretty excited about the team.”

Kara also looking forward to seeing Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley the iconic leader who’s behind the teams undefeated season.

Godsuy said,”I think being a female and coaching a women’s team is big deal and any female coach’s are really important for the game.”

The Stroh Center jammed with nearly 4,200 fans the largest crowd for a women’s home game in the arena’s history.

BG Fan Rebeccca Facey said, “We’re just excited to see this type of compeition you know here in the Toledo area and have Dawn Staley is really exciting we wouldn’t miss it.” Falcons head coach Fred Chmiel was the former assistant coach for the Gamecocks. He had a chance to reunite with Staley on the court before the game.

Former Gamecocks start and Toledo native Zia Cooke also came out to watch her alma mater and the big himself was in the house even Santa made an appearance at tonight’s game.

Unfortunately Santa couldn’t deliver the Falcons the biggest present of all…a monumental upset as they fall to the number one team in the country. 93-62.

