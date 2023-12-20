Local shelter will be home to dozens of children and their families for the holidays

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For many, the holidays are a time to celebrate at home with family and friends. It’s a much different story for people who are homeless. But Toledo’s largest shelter for families works to make sure everyone staying there has a place that feels like home for the holidays.

There are more than 100 people who will be spending Christmas at Family House. And while it may not be the way they hoped to spend the holidays, a lot of people have gone above and beyond to make it special.

Kimberly McNair has been at Family House since November.

“It’s not something we planned, things happen in life. having a place to feel safe and warm and not be on the streets. I won’t lie, me and my 12-year-old son, stayed a couple nights in a park,” McNair said.

For many at Family House, the holidays can add an extra layer to their challenges. But McNair adds she is forever grateful to all the people who have helped make the holidays special, most of whom she doesn’t know.

“You get a little saddened, but when you have kids you gotta pick up and keep moving. They’re very helpful here, they have done the best for the kids to make them feel at home,” McNair said.

“We house families. We take families whatever it looks like. Mom and dad, mom and mom, mom and grandma. And of course the kids are a big focus here. We have 117 in the shelter right now, 70 of them are kids. We had three babies born this month and three born last month, so we have at least six kids who will be spending their first Christmas at Family House,” Dino Peluso, the Interim Executive Director at Family House said.

Peluso is a local business owner and former board member at Family House who stepped up earlier this year to temporarily serve as Executive Director.

“A couple of weeks ago, we had a family with kids who were on the streets. They had been moving from place to place. When they moved here, you saw the relief on their faces, knowing they had a safe place to stay. They knew they would have a Christmas and life would get better from here. That will change you,” Peluso said.

Peluso said the kindness of this community never ceases to amaze him.

“A lot of people think about the homeless during the holiday season and that’s great. We love and appreciate the support, but homelessness is a 365-day-a-year problem,” Peluso said.

If you’d like to learn more about ways to donate, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.