Parkinson’s patient thanks therapists through music

Tony Marchese’s world was changed by a group of healthcare professionals who helped him get his life back.
By Lissa Guyton and WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local man was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 202 and struggled with everything from walking to talking. Now, it is a much different story, thanks in large part to the team at ProMedica who helped him through therapy.

Tony Marchese’s world was changed by a group of healthcare professionals who helped him get his life back. Wednesday, he surprised them with a musical thank you.

“I would be walking and all of a sudden, I’d freeze and my legs would stop working and I’d trip,” Marchese said.

Now Marchese is back to doing the things he loves, including playing the violin.

“I couldn’t even walk. I was on a cane stumbling. I couldn’t find words. It was just a nightmare, a real nightmare we were living through,” Marchese said.

A team of speech, occupational and physical therapists helped change that.

“The support I had from ProMedica, they would not let me go. They were cheering me on and giving me what I needed to recover,” Marchese said.

Marchese surprised some of the therapists who helped him with a lunchtime serenade.

“To walk in and see Tony up front with his violin and to hear him play for us, to thank us, is truly remarkable,” Jackie Olzack, a speech-language pathologist who helped Marchese said. “You do your best hoping you make a difference and then you see a story like this and you think, that is why I am doing what I’m doing.”

I don’t think there is anything more powerful than saying thank you,” Marchese said.

