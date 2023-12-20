Project Planet: Holiday recycling “do’s and don’ts”

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Wrapping paper is paper, but it isn’t so simple to recycle. Laminate covers and wax coatings make wrapping paper unable to be recycled.

“We try to avoid glitter because that can contaminate a load, and ribbons will clog up the machines,” Julie Maurer, the Solid Waste Program Coordinator at the Lenawee County Health Department said. “But if it’s plain, not glossy, doesn’t have any foil - just like paper - it can go in the recycling bin.”

One can conduct the “scrunch test” to see if their wrapping paper is recyclable. Simply scrunch the wrapping paper into a ball, and if it keeps its shape and does not unfurl, it most likely can be recycled.

Plastic tape and most holiday electric lights cannot be recycled. However, reusing and donating holiday decorations are a green alternative instead of taking them to a landfill.

“Where can you take this before it goes to the landfill?” Maurer said. “And even before it heads to recycling, can it be donated to a thrift shop or charity?”

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.