Rep. Derek Merrin files to run for Congressional seat in OH-09 in challenge to Marcy Kaptur

By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Rep. Derek Merrin, 37, of Monclova, has filed to enter the 2024 race for Ohio’s 9th Congressional District.

Records at the Lucas County Board of Elections show Merrin filed the paperwork Wednesday to run for the seat. Wednesday, Dec. 20, marks the filing deadline for candidates.

The seat has been held by incumbent Marcy Kaptur for decades, making her the longest-serving woman in Congress. Merrin enters a crowded Republican Primary race. Others who filed to run include JR Majewski, Craig Riedel, Terrence Smith and Steve Lankenau. Kaptur beat Majewski by 13 points in the last election cycle for the seat.

A statement from Merrin’s campaign Wednesday said he has a record of fighting for a stronger economy, lower taxes, safer neighborhoods, and transparent government.

“I’ve never been afraid to face down slings and arrows from the left or challenge my own party,” Merrin said in a statement. “I cannot sit back and hand away this seat to Marcy Kaptur, jeopardizing the future of our country. I look forward to crisscrossing the district over the coming months as we push forward to bring Marcy Kaptur back home and restore strong, conservative leadership to Washington.”

Merrin lost the House Speaker role earlier this year in a divided Ohio House to Speaker Jason Stephens, despite the Rpublican Caucus’ earlier decision to name him to the position. He previously served as the Mayor of Waterville when he was 21-years-old and a city council member when he was 19-years-old.

