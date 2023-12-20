13abc Marketplace
Tecumseh police searching for information after children hit with projectile



By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TECUMSEH, Mich. (WTVG) - Tecumseh police are asking the public for information regarding an incident where two children were hit with a projectile.

The incident occurred on Dec. 9 at approximately 5:30 p.m. near the corner of E. Shawnee and N. Maumee.

According to TPD, it was reported that people inside of a black Ford Explorer allegedly threw some type of non-lethal projectile at two children, leaving one with minor injuries.

TPD says surveillance video of the area shows a subject walking a large white dog near the corner. Though not a suspect, officials say the subject may have valuable information to share.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Zach Owens at 517-423-7494 ext. 222 or at zowens@tecumsehmi.gov.

