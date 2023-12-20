13abc Marketplace
Teen hospitalized in Toledo shooting Wednesday, police say

A teen was taken to a nearby hospital Wednesday after a shooting according to police.
A teen was taken to a nearby hospital Wednesday after a shooting according to police.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are investigating a shooting in Toledo that sent a teenager to the hospital, officials say.

Police tell 13 Action News a 17-year-old boy was taken to an area hospital in a private vehicle after a shooting near Amsterdam and Heathshire Wednesday afternoon. The boy’s condition is unknown at this time.

13 Action News crews saw police investigating with crime scene tape surrounding the area before 6:30pm Wednesday. We’re working to learn more.

Those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

