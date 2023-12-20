13abc Marketplace
Toledo increasing water rates 41% over the next four years

By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo City Council approved increasing its water rates over the next four years.

There will be a ten percent increase each year over the next three years, followed by a six percent increase in the fourth year.

When the increases are complete, the rate will have increased 41% compared to its current level.

The increase will be for water charges, not the entire bill, which includes storm water and garbage.

The hikes will go toward maintenance and upgrades at the Collins Park Water Treatment Plant and its distribution system.

Surcharges to other municipalities have been removed, with those cities signing on to a 40-year agreement with Toledo for water service.

Each city, and the surrounding counties, have their own rate structure in place.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

