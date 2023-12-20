13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

TPD: Car crashes into TPS bus unloading students, no kids hurt

No children were injured after a car crashed into a Toledo Public Schools bus Wednesday afternoon.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - No children were injured after a car crashed into a Toledo Public Schools bus Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials on the scene, a white car was driving westbound on Glendale and turned in front of a red car driving eastbound. The cars crashed into each other, then the white car struck the bus.

At the time of the crash, the bus was stopped and unloading children.

According to Toledo Police Officers, two drivers were taken to a nearby hospital following the crash.

An official with Toledo Public Schools said there were nine students on the bus at the time of the crash. They said another bus picked up the students and finished the route.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some lawmakers were pushing to make changes to the law but they are going home for the year...
No changes made to Ohio's marijuana law
The program was developed to improve access to affordable housing across the state.
$150 million Ohio program aims to improve access to affordable housing
TPD received a Shot Spotter alert for 10 to 15 rounds as well as a 911 call for a person shot on.
Juvenile dead, another in critical condition following shooting on Mulberry and Bronson
Car crash on Anthony Wayne Trail near Toledo Zoo
One killed in crash on Anthony Wayne Trail near Toledo Zoo
Deadly car crash under investigation.
One killed, two injured in Henry Co. crash Friday

Latest News

Rep. Derek Merrin (R) is running for reelection in Ohio's 42nd House DIstrict against Democrat...
Rep. Derek Merrin files to run for Congressional seat in OH-09 in challenge to Marcy Kaptur
Officers needed to administer two rounds of Narcan to the driver who was suffering from an...
Police use Narcan to revive driver after chase and crash near state line
The alleged assault happened two blocks away from the Tecumseh Police Station.
Two kids allegedly hit by “non lethal-projectile” near Tecumseh Middle School
At the time of the crash, the bus was stopped and unloading children.
TPD: Car crashes into TPS bus unloading students, no kids hurt