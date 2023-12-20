TPD: Car crashes into TPS bus unloading students, no kids hurt

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - No children were injured after a car crashed into a Toledo Public Schools bus Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials on the scene, a white car was driving westbound on Glendale and turned in front of a red car driving eastbound. The cars crashed into each other, then the white car struck the bus.

At the time of the crash, the bus was stopped and unloading children.

According to Toledo Police Officers, two drivers were taken to a nearby hospital following the crash.

An official with Toledo Public Schools said there were nine students on the bus at the time of the crash. They said another bus picked up the students and finished the route.

