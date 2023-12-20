13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Two kids allegedly hit by “non lethal-projectile” near Tecumseh Middle School

Police asking for help identifying suspects spotted inside an SUV
The alleged assault happened two blocks away from the Tecumseh Police Station.
The alleged assault happened two blocks away from the Tecumseh Police Station.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TECUMSEH, Michigan (WTVG) - Near the corner of E. Shawnee and N. Maumee, steps away from Tecumseh Middle School, police say two children were allegedly assaulted.

It happened Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, at about 5:30 PM. Tecumseh Police just released new information about the suspects who were inside a black Ford Explorer SUV. Officers say those suspects allegedly assaulted two kids with some type of non-lethal projectile. One of the kids reported minor injuries.

“I mean, just random acts of unkindness,” said Pastor Bill Finn, head of the nearby Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church. “And it makes you a little sad and a little scared, you know? People wonder, well, what could happen to me?”

Tecumseh Police say this appears to be an isolated incident, adding that there is no ongoing threat to the public. Now, investigators are asking for help identifying the suspects.

According to a news release from Tecumseh Police, “Video surveillance footage from the area shows a subject walking a large white dog near that corner during the incident. This subject IS NOT A SUSPECT, but they may have valuable information to share.”

“You know, there’s a lot of good people in our community and I think that goodness shows up when problems need to be addressed at lot of times, too, so that’s what we hope for,” added Pastor Finn.

If you have any information, contact Tecumseh Police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some lawmakers were pushing to make changes to the law but they are going home for the year...
No changes made to Ohio's marijuana law
The program was developed to improve access to affordable housing across the state.
$150 million Ohio program aims to improve access to affordable housing
TPD received a Shot Spotter alert for 10 to 15 rounds as well as a 911 call for a person shot on.
Juvenile dead, another in critical condition following shooting on Mulberry and Bronson
Car crash on Anthony Wayne Trail near Toledo Zoo
One killed in crash on Anthony Wayne Trail near Toledo Zoo
Deadly car crash under investigation.
One killed, two injured in Henry Co. crash Friday

Latest News

Alleged swatting calls put WLS' Jefferson JH on lockdown
Two juveniles arrested following WLS swatting incident that prompted lockdowns, FBI says
At the time of the crash, the bus was stopped and unloading children.
TPD: Car crashes into TPS bus unloading students, no kids hurt
Rep. Derek Merrin (R) is running for reelection in Ohio's 42nd House DIstrict against Democrat...
Rep. Derek Merrin files to run for Congressional seat in OH-09 in challenge to Marcy Kaptur
Officers needed to administer two rounds of Narcan to the driver who was suffering from an...
Police use Narcan to revive driver after chase and crash near state line