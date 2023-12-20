Two kids allegedly hit by “non lethal-projectile” near Tecumseh Middle School

TECUMSEH, Michigan (WTVG) - Near the corner of E. Shawnee and N. Maumee, steps away from Tecumseh Middle School, police say two children were allegedly assaulted.

It happened Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, at about 5:30 PM. Tecumseh Police just released new information about the suspects who were inside a black Ford Explorer SUV. Officers say those suspects allegedly assaulted two kids with some type of non-lethal projectile. One of the kids reported minor injuries.

“I mean, just random acts of unkindness,” said Pastor Bill Finn, head of the nearby Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church. “And it makes you a little sad and a little scared, you know? People wonder, well, what could happen to me?”

Tecumseh Police say this appears to be an isolated incident, adding that there is no ongoing threat to the public. Now, investigators are asking for help identifying the suspects.

According to a news release from Tecumseh Police, “Video surveillance footage from the area shows a subject walking a large white dog near that corner during the incident. This subject IS NOT A SUSPECT, but they may have valuable information to share.”

“You know, there’s a lot of good people in our community and I think that goodness shows up when problems need to be addressed at lot of times, too, so that’s what we hope for,” added Pastor Finn.

If you have any information, contact Tecumseh Police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.