12/21: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

The clouds have returned as we officially approach the winter solstice at 10:27pm, though the relatively mild temps remain. Tomorrow will see light rain showers returning, lasting through Saturday morning. Sunday will prove overcast again, then Christmas Day will be a warm one topping out in the upper-50s. Any rain that day should hold off until after sunset, with some thundershowers rolling through Tuesday and staying mild.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.