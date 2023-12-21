13abc Marketplace
12/21: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Warm Christmas Day bookended by showers
Rain returns by Saturday morning (and again Monday night), though Christmas Day itself is still dry and mild. Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
The clouds have returned as we officially approach the winter solstice at 10:27pm, though the relatively mild temps remain. Tomorrow will see light rain showers returning, lasting through Saturday morning. Sunday will prove overcast again, then Christmas Day will be a warm one topping out in the upper-50s. Any rain that day should hold off until after sunset, with some thundershowers rolling through Tuesday and staying mild.

