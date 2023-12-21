13abc Marketplace
12/21/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, chance of sprinkles, lows in the mid 30s. FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of evening showers, highs in the mid to upper 40s. SATURDAY: AM rain showers, then mostly cloudy and mild, highs near 50. SUNDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE): Mostly cloudy and mild, highs in the lower 50s. MONDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Mostly cloudy and very warm, chance of evening rain showers, highs in the upper 50s.

