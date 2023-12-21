13abc Marketplace
90-year-old school bus driver finally hanging up her keys to retire

Jean Jenkins, better known as “Momma Jean,” is finally hanging up her keys and closing her bus doors.
By Harper Robinson and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) – A 90-year-old bus driver in Mississippi who has decided to retire is finally hanging up her keys and closing her bus doors.

“Well, I just figured I need time for myself,” Jean Jenkins said. “That’s all I’ve been doing is sitting behind the wheel of somebody’s vehicle. Little, small, big, whatever.”

Better known as “Momma Jean,” Jenkins was born and raised in New Jersey. She moved to Mississippi 22 years ago.

Her entire career she has spent as a driver: tractor-trailers, New Jersey transit and finally Harrison County School District bus driver, where she worked for nine and a half years.

After having 18 kids of her own, Jenkins is considered an expert when it comes to looking after children.

“She’s just like the grandmother,” Harrison County Development Center Principal Becky Parker said. “I mean, they all loved her. She was always real protective of them.”

Parker said Jenkins’ age never affected how well she did her job.

“I’ve never seen anyone with the energy or the stamina this lady has. And she’s a fireball,” Parker said.

Jenkins said she doesn’t have any real big plans as she enjoys her retirement. She said she feels as if she’s done everything she’s wanted to.

“However time that God’s got for me to being here right now, I’m going to enjoy every bit of it,” Jenkins said with a smile.

Copyright 2023 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

